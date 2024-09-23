Byju's Crisis: Delaware Supreme Court Backs Lenders Over $1.2 Billion Loan Default

The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday upheld a ruling in favour of Byju's lenders represented by Glas Trust LLC, handing a blow to the embattled ed-tech firm.

As a result of the ruling, the Court of Chancery's order that held Byju's to be in default of $1.2 Billion has attained a stamp of approval by Delaware's highest court of appeal.

The loan facility was availed by Byju's through a credit agreement in November 2021. The credit agreement set forth the terms for a loan providing an aggregate principal amount of $1.2 billion to Byju’s.

A syndicate of 37 financial institutions bought the $1.2 billion loan with the condition that in the event of a default, Glas, at the request of the lenders, could act to enforce their rights.

For collateral, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.'s Delaware subsidiary, Byju's Alpha pledged 100% of its equity as collateral for the term loans.

In March 2023, Glas delivered a notice of default to Byju's, making it eligible to enforce its remedies in accordance with the credit agreement.

After securing control of Byju's Alpha in its capacity as the sole stockholder, Glas filed a complaint in the Court of Chancery, seeking a declaration that their actions taken by written consent were valid.