Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Rebukes AYUSH Ministry, Restores Key Drug Licensing Provision

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the AYUSH ministry when it was informed that the ministry, via a notification issued on July 1 this year, has omitted Rule 170 from the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945.

Rule 170 prohibits the promotion of AYUSH drugs without state licensing authorities' approval.

"The notification flies in the face of the top court's order," the court said. It said that the rule shall remain in operation until further orders and directed the ministry to provide an explanation for the omission of the rule governing the licensing of AYUSH drugs.

In addition, the top court seemed annoyed at the apology published by the president of the Indian Medical Association, RV Asokan, for his remarks made against the court in the misleading ads case.

While going through digital copies of the newspapers where the apology has been published, the court said that the font is so minuscule that it cannot even be read properly.