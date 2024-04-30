Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Slams Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority For Being In A Limbo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority's lack of progress on enforcing the law pertaining to misleading advertisements for drugs and medicines before its orders on April 10.

The court pointed out that if there had been no action in previous years, the affidavit should have honestly stated that the matter was stagnant and no action was taken. It questioned the honesty of claiming vigilance in the affidavit filed by the State Licensing Authority.

"The long and short of it is that when you want to move, you move at the speed of lightning. You should have taken all these actions much earlier. Not after this court issued an order," Justice Hima Kohli said during the hearing.

The apex court had also sought clarification on whether the officer of the licensing authority had conducted on-site inspections subsequent to receiving requests from the Prime Minister's Office and the central government for such inspections. It expressed a need for comprehension on the matter.