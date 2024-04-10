Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Calls Out Uttarakhand Licensing Authority

The case began in November last year, when the apex court issued a stern warning to Ramdev and his multinational conglomerate for downplaying the effects of modern medicine.

Some of Patanjali's commercials tout how its medicines can cure a number of illnesses while simultaneously disparaging allopathic and modern medicine.

The court had said that it would issue a hefty penalty for all those misleading advertisements that promise to cure diseases such as asthma, obesity, and the like.

At the time, Patanjali told the court that it would make sure that going forward, no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy against any system of medicine would be released to the media in any form.

However, a day after the court's stern remarks, Patanjali came out with a media statement saying that it was not making any "false advertisements or propaganda" regarding its products and that it would not object if the top court were to impose a fine or "even give us a death sentence" if found making misleading claims.

This prompted the apex court to serve a contempt notice to Patanjali and its Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna for publicly disobeying its orders, as the company had continued to run its false ads even after giving an undertaking.

When the firm failed to respond to the court's notice, the court issued a contempt notice to Ramdev as well and ordered his personal presence in court.

After facing severe criticism from the court for failing to obey the court's directives, Patanjali filed an apology last month, stating that its intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by using its products, which have been formulated through the use of age-old literature and materials supplemented and backed by Ayurvedic research.

However, during the last hearing which took place on April 2, the court said that it was unhappy with its apology, highlighting that all of Patanjali's advertisements were directly confronting the court and that they were expected to make sure that their commitment would be upheld both in its exact wording and in its intent.

Since then, another unconditional apology has been tendered by Ramdev and Balkrishna and they have assured the court that, moving forward, no offending advertisements will be aired.