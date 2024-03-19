Patanjali Misleading Ads: Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Ramdev
The top court had restrained Patanjali from advertising medicinal products manufactured and marketed by it.
The Supreme Court came down heavily on Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. and issued a contempt notice to founder Ramdev on Tuesday after the firm failed to reply to its contempt notice.
The court also ordered the presence of Ramdev and Patanjali Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna during the next hearing. A contempt notice was issued to Acharya Balkrishna during the previous hearing.
The top court said that there appears to be a prima facie violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.
During the last hearing, the top court restrained Patanjali from advertising medicinal products manufactured and marketed by it, that aim to address diseases or ailments specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.
Under this Act, advertisements pertaining to certain drugs and magic remedies for the treatment of diseases and disorders, like obesity, asthma, diabetes, and cancer, are prohibited.
The court had also served a contempt notice to Patanjali and Balkrishna for publicly disobeying its orders as the company had continued to run false ads despite giving an undertaking to the court.
The court remarked that this was a very serious issue, and that the entire nation was being taken for a ride.