Patanjali Misleading Ads: Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Ramdev

The Supreme Court came down heavily on Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. and issued a contempt notice to founder Ramdev on Tuesday after the firm failed to reply to its contempt notice.

The court also ordered the presence of Ramdev and Patanjali Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna during the next hearing. A contempt notice was issued to Acharya Balkrishna during the previous hearing.

The top court said that there appears to be a prima facie violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.