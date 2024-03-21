Patanjali Issues Unconditional Apology For Airing Misleading Ads

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., through its Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna, has filed an unconditional apology before the Supreme court, in response to a contempt notice that was issued for flouting the court's order restraining the conglomerate from advertising certain medicinal products.

As per the apology, the ads in question were only meant to contain general statements and that certain offending statements were inadvertently added by its media team because they were not aware of the court's order.

Patanjali's intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by using its products, which have been formulated through the use of age old literature and materials supplemented and backed by ayurvedic research, it said.

It also said Patanjali possesses evidence backed scientific data, with clinical research conducted in ayurveda, which would demonstrate the advances made through scientific research in the context of diseases mentioned in the schedule to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

This act prohibits misleading advertisements for drugs and also the advertisement of magic remedies for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders, like obesity, asthma, diabetes and cancer.