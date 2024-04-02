Patanjali's Apology Fails to Impress Supreme Court, To Hear The Case Again Next Week

The Supreme Court was hearing a lawsuit filed by the Indian Medical Association, who argued that Ramdev was running an adversarial campaign against the Covid vaccine and contemporary medical practices.

The top court in November issued strong caution to Ramdev and his multinational conglomerate, for downplaying the effects of modern medicine.

At that point, Patanjali assured the court that it would not release any unofficial statement to the media claiming the medicinal efficacy of any system of medicine.

However, a day after the court’s stern warning, Patanjali came out with a media statement saying that it was not making any "false advertisements or propaganda" regarding its products and that it would not object if the top court were to impose a fine or "even give us a death sentence", if found making misleading claims.

Patanjali’s move led the court to issue a contempt notice to Patanjali and Balkrishna, for openly disregarding its directives, as the company continued with its advertisements, despite giving assurances otherwise.

On March 19, Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna were ordered by the Supreme Court to appear for a hearing on Tuesday, in response to the company's failure to reply to a notice issued in contempt proceedings involving the firm's product marketing and their purported therapeutic benefits.

Balkrishna, thereafter, offered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court on March 21 for promoting the company's herbal remedies, stating they were effective in treating a number of critical illnesses, and disparaging other medical systems.