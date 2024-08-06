Misleading Ads Case: IMA President's Apology Falls Short, Supreme Court Voices Discontent

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction at the apology tendered by the Indian Medical Association's president, Dr. RV Asokan, for his remarks made against the court in the misleading ads case.

In April, Asokan had remarked that it was "unfortunate" that the top court was criticising the IMA, as well as some of the practices of private doctors, in an interview.

His comments came after the court had called out the IMA, saying that the association should put its house in order because there have been several complaints against it for unethical practices.

This apex court took a strong exception to his comments and directed him to issue a public apology. As per the court's direction, Asokan, in an interview with PTI in July, apologised for his remarks. The top court was informed that his unconditional apology was published in the association's monthly publication, on the IMA's website, and also by PTI.

In the hearing on Tuesday, the court said that Asokan cannot absolve himself by simply publishing his apology in PTI. "You will have to publish the apology in all those newspapers in which that interview was published," the court said while referring to his interview from April.

Asokan was inviting more trouble for himself by not getting the apology published in all those newspapers that carried the April interview, the court said.

Asokan's apology should be published appropriately so as to purge himself of his contemptuous remarks, it said. It ordered him to pay for the publication with his own funds.

The court will reconsider Asokan's apology on the next date of hearing, which will be on Aug. 27.