Patanjali Case: Supreme Court Pulls Up Government For Putting Drugs Advertisement Rule On Hold

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Union government's decision to put on hold Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act while hearing a case on Patanjali's misleading advertisements. Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act prohibits the promotion of Ayush drugs without the approval of state licencing authorities.

Terming it a colourable and arbitrary exercise, the court questioned whether the central government is more concerned with the revenue that is coming in than what is being published in public.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatagi, appearing for Patanjali Ayurved's Ramdev and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna, informed the court that they have filed an apology for their actions in 67 newspapers.

However, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah questioned whether the size of these apologies was the same as that of its misleading advertisements, and it directed them to file a proper affidavit and place it on record before the court within the next two days. The court clarified that it is not gunning for a particular company but all those FMCG companies that affect the general public through their misleading ads.

The bench said the issue is very serious and that a lot of fast-moving consumer goods have been publishing misleading ads and taking the general public for a ride. The court said that these companies specifically target new-born babies, school-going children and senior citizens.

The bench said it is necessary to implead the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the licencing authorities of all states and Union territories to examine steps taken to prevent the abuse of the statutes in question.

The court said the Indian Medical Association should also put its house in order as there had been several complaints against it for unethical practices. The case will now be heard on April 30.