Merchant Banks Earn Rs 474 Crore From Groww, Lenskart PhysicsWallah, Pine Labs IPOs

India's primary market action has lately been gripped by four high-profile startups — eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions, investment platform Groww’s parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, edtech firm PhysicsWallah and fintech company Pine Labs — which recently concluded their initial public offerings.

The new-age tech companies had mixed listings on D-Street after the IPO subscription windows. However, the four companies together have paid upto Rs 474 crore in merchant banking fees for their recently launched issues, according to a reports.

Groww emerged as the highest spender on banker fees at more than Rs 151 crore. Lenskart Solutions and Pine Labs followed with payments of around Rs 128 crore and Rs 104 crore respectively, while PhysicsWallah paid nearly Rs 89.8 crore to its issue managers, as per the report. The four mainboard IPOs mobilised Rs 21,290 crore last week.