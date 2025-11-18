Groww Stock Rally Mints A Billionaire In Lalit Keshre — Co-Founders Within Striking Distance

Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO of Groww, has become India's newest billionaire following the stock's prolific rally since listing last week.

Keshre owns 55.9 crore equity shares, representing 9.06% stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. The current market value stands at Rs 10,556 crore or $1.2 billion.

Groww listed at a premium on Nov. 12. The stock has jumped more than 89% over its IPO price in five sessions, with its market capitalization crossing Rs 1 lakh crore — one of the strongest debuts in recent times.