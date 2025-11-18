Groww Share Price Surges Nearly 40% Since Listing

Groww's parent, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. share price surged nearly 40% since its listing last week. The market-cap of the newly-listed stock increased Rs 6,155 crore to Rs 11,368.61 crore as of 9:36 a.m.

The stock has been on gaining spree since it was listed on Nov 12. In Tuesday's session, it surged 11.09%.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, will use funds raised in the IPO fresh issue to expand margin trading, unsecured lending, wealth management, and possibly inorganic growth, as per offer documents. The IPO is structured as a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale by existing shareholders.