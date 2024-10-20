IPOs This Week: Hyundai Motor Listing In Focus, Eight New Offerings

India's primary market is set for an active week, with the public issue of eight companies and three listings, including Hyundai Motor India Ltd., anticipated.

The mainboard initial public offering to go live include Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. The company is in the business of manufacturing of ethanol-based chemical products in India with integrated refinery. The IPO will open for subscription from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25. The IPO has a total size of Rs 554.8 crore, and the funds raised will be used for repayment of borrowings worth Rs 240 crore.