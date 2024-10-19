Waaree Energies IPO: All You Need To Know

India's biggest solar module manufacturer, Waaree Energies Ltd., will launch its initial public offering on Oct. 21. As per the red herring prospectus, the bidding for anchor investors is expected to take place on Oct. 18.

The company plans to sell shares worth total Rs 4,321.4 crore via a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 2.39 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 3,600 crore. The company also has an offer-for-sale of 48 lakh equity shares worth up to Rs 721 crore by promoter selling shareholder.

The price band is fixed between Rs 1,427 and Rs 1,503 per share. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a Rs 43,179 crore market capitalisation.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.