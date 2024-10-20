Deepak Builders IPO Opens On Monday: Issue Size, Price Band, GMP—All You Need To Know

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd., an engineering and construction company, will launch its initial public offering on Monday to raise up to Rs 260 crore. The three-day subscription window will close on Wednesday.

The book build IPO comprises a fresh issue of nearly 1.1 crore shares worth Rs 217.2 crore, and offer-for-sale component of 0.21 crore shares amounting to Rs 42.8 crore.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 192 to Rs 203 per share. The shares were commanding a grey market premium or GMP of Rs 60 apiece, as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Investor Gain.

The current GMP takes the estimated listing price to Rs 263 per share—the sum of GMP and the upper end of the IPO price band—which could result in listing day gains of 29.5%. However, the GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.