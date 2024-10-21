Lakshya Powertech IPO: Check GMP And Steps To Verify Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offer of Lakshya Powertech Ltd. was subscribed 573.36 times on the final day of the bidding on Friday, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

According to NSE data, the Rs 49.91-crore IPO received bids for 1,08,31,63,200 shares against the 7,25,520 shares on offer.

The demand was led by Non-Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who bid for 1,117.75 times the shares earmarked for them. The portion meant for Qualified Institutions was subscribed 212.18 times, whereas Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscriptions stood at 590.26 times.

The SME IPO had already witnessed remarkable interest from investors as the issue was subscribed more than 160 times on Day 2 and more than 60 times on Day 1.

The allotment for the Lakshya Powertech IPO will be finalised on Monday, October 21. The company's shares will be listed on NSE SME (Emerge) on Wednesday, October 23.

On October 22, Lakshya Powertech Ltd. shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders. Refunds for the non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.

Investors can check the Lakshya Powertech IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd., the registrar for the issue.