Lakshya Powertech IPO GMP Surges To Rs 190 Ahead Of Listing, Marks 105% Premium

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 212.17 times.

Non-Institutional Investors: 1,118.13 times.

Retail Investors: 590.31 times.

The allotment of shares for Lakshya Powertech IPO was finalised on October 21. Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as registrar for the issue. Retail investors could have bid with a minimum lot size of 800 shares amounting to an investment of Rs 1,44,000.

Lakshya Powertech plans to use the money raised via the public issue to settle debts and fund its working capital needs. A part of the IPO proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Established in 2012, Lakshya Powertech Ltd. is an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning service provider, specialising in mechanical and electrical services.

The company also offers operations and maintenance services to gas-fired power plants and large-scale power generation projects.

Lakshya Powertech Ltd. caters to clients from both the public and private sectors. Its notable clients include Gmmco Limited and Equinox Engineering Limited.