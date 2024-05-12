Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Average Assets Of Over 1,700 Candidates Total Rs 11.7 Crore

The average assets of over 1,700 candidates contesting the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is Rs 11.7 crore. The May 13 election will witness a contest where of the 1,710 candidates in the fray, 476 are crorepatis, according to an analysis by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among them, 205 candidates have wealth of Rs 5 crore and above, while 133 are worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.

All candidates fielded by Biju Janata Dal (4), Rashtriya Janata Dal (4), Telugu Desam Party (17), both factions of the Shiv Sena (three each), and Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (17) are crorepatis.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the highest number of rich candidates in this phase. Both states will conduct polls in a single round on Monday.

On the other hand, 65 out of the 70 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 56 out of 61 candidates from the Congress, 24 out of 25 candidates from the YSR Congress Party, and 11 out of 19 candidates analysed from the Samajwadi Party have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

To be sure, the data is sourced after analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1,710 out of the 1,717 candidates in the fourth phase of the parliamentary elections in 10 states by the ADR and The National Election Watch.

In the first phase, held on April 19, 28% contesting candidates possessed wealth of Rs 1 crore and above; while in the second round, 33% were crorepatis; and in the third, 29%.