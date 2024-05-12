Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Average Assets Of Over 1,700 Candidates Total Rs 11.7 Crore
All candidates fielded by BJP, RJD, TDP, both factions of the Shiv Sena, and BRS are crorepatis.
The average assets of over 1,700 candidates contesting the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is Rs 11.7 crore. The May 13 election will witness a contest where of the 1,710 candidates in the fray, 476 are crorepatis, according to an analysis by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms.
Among them, 205 candidates have wealth of Rs 5 crore and above, while 133 are worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.
All candidates fielded by Biju Janata Dal (4), Rashtriya Janata Dal (4), Telugu Desam Party (17), both factions of the Shiv Sena (three each), and Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (17) are crorepatis.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the highest number of rich candidates in this phase. Both states will conduct polls in a single round on Monday.
On the other hand, 65 out of the 70 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 56 out of 61 candidates from the Congress, 24 out of 25 candidates from the YSR Congress Party, and 11 out of 19 candidates analysed from the Samajwadi Party have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.
To be sure, the data is sourced after analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1,710 out of the 1,717 candidates in the fourth phase of the parliamentary elections in 10 states by the ADR and The National Election Watch.
In the first phase, held on April 19, 28% contesting candidates possessed wealth of Rs 1 crore and above; while in the second round, 33% were crorepatis; and in the third, 29%.
(Source: Association for Democratic Reforms)
Three Richest Candidates
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is fighting the polls from Guntur on a TDP ticket, is the richest candidate with assets worth Rs 5,705 crore. This includes Rs 5,598 crore in moveable assets. With investments in over 100 companies, both within India and abroad—particularly in the United States—Pemmasani's financial portfolio reflects a diverse range of interests. Interestingly, at Rs 1,038 crore, he also has the highest liabilities.
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate from Telangana's Chevalla, is worth Rs 4,568 crore. The US-returnee entrepreneur is also the wealthiest BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls across the country.
The TDP's Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy is the third-richest candidate in Phase 4 with a declared wealth of Rs 716 crore. He is contesting from Andhra's Nellore.
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is fighting the polls from Guntur on a TDP ticket, is the richest candidate with assets worth Rs 5,705 crore. (Source: X profile)
Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 61 Congress candidates is Rs 23.65 crore, while for 70 BJP candidates, it is Rs 101.77 crore. The average worth of TDP and BRS candidates is Rs 416.42 crore and Rs 54.25 crore, respectively.
Share Of Candidates With Criminal Cases
The data released also shows that 360 (21%) out of 1,710 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves—274 have serious criminal cases and seven are convicts, the ADR report said.
Among the major parties, 10 out of 17 candidates from BRS have declared criminal cases against them, while 40 out of 70 candidates from BJP, 35 out of 61 from Congress, and nine out of 17 candidates from TDP have criminal cases.
Moreover, 58 out of 96 constituencies are red alert constituencies—where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves—in Phase 4 of polling.
Phase 4 (May 13) (96 Seats)
Andhra Pradesh (25/25)
Bihar (5/40)
Jharkhand (4/14)
Madhya Pradesh (8/29)
Maharashtra (11/48)
Odisha (4/21)
Telangana (17/17)
Uttar Pradesh (13/80)
West Bengal (8/42)
Jammu and Kashmir (1/5)