Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 3: All Candidates Of Regional Parties Are Crorepatis

All candidates fielded by key regional parties in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, due to be held on May 7, have declared assets of at least Rs 1 crore. Overall, the polling on Tuesday will witness a contest where out of the 1,352 candidates in the fray, 392 are crorepatis, according to analysis by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among them, 163 candidates have wealth of Rs 5 crore and above, while 102 are worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. The average asset per candidate contesting the May 7 election is Rs 5.66 crore.

Both factions of the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal have fielded crorepati candidates.

On the other hand, 77 out of 82 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 60 out of 68 candidates from Congress, nine out of 10 candidates from the Samajwadi Party, and four out of six candidates analysed from the Trinamool Congress have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

To be sure, the data is sourced after analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,352 candidates in the third phase of the Parliamentary elections in 12 states by the ADR and The National Election Watch.

In the first phase held on April 19, 28% contesting candidates possessed wealth of Rs 1 crore and above, while in the second round, 33% were crorepatis.