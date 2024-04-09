Lok Sabha Polls Phase 1: Almost Three In 10 Candidates Are Crorepatis

The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to be held on April 19 will see a contest where 28% or roughly three in every 10 candidates in the fray have declared assets of at least Rs 1 crore, according to analysis done by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 1,618 candidates, 450 are 'crorepatis'. Among them, 193 candidates have wealth of Rs 5 crore and above, while 139 are worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Among the major parties, four out of four candidates from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, 35 out of 36 candidates from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, 21 out of 22 candidates from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, 69 out of 77 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party, 49 out of 56 candidates from the Congress, four out of five candidates from Trinamool Congress and 18 candidates out of 86 candidates analysed from Bahujan Samaj Party have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

To be sure, the data is sourced after analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1,618 out of 1,625 candidates in the first phase of the parliamentary elections in 21 states by the ADR and The National Election Watch.