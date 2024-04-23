Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: One-Third Candidates Are Crorepatis, 21% Have Criminal Cases

The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, due to be held on April 26, will witness a contest where 33% or one-third of candidates in the fray have declared assets of at least Rs 1 crore, according to analysis done by the non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 1,192 candidates, 390 are 'crorepatis'. Among them, 140 candidates have wealth of Rs 5 crore and above, while 112 are worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. The average asset per candidate contesting the April 26 elections is Rs 5.17 crore.

Among the major parties, all candidates fielded by the Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) and Samajwadi Party are crorepatis.

On the other hand, 64 out of 69 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 62 out of 68 candidates from Congress, 12 out of 18 candidates from Communist Part of India (Marxist) and two out of five candidates analysed from the Communist Party of India have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

To be sure, the data is sourced after analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1,192 out of 1,198 candidates in the second phase of the parliamentary elections in 12 states by the ADR and The National Election Watch.

In the first phase, held on April 19, 28% contesting candidates possessed wealth of Rs 1 crore and above.