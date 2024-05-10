Meet TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: The Richest Contender In Lok Sabha Election So Far

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Telugu Desam Party's candidate vying for the Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur constituency, is the richest candidate in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. The NRI boasts of a fortune of Rs 5,705 crore. This includes Rs 5,598 crore of movable assets and Rs 106 crore of immovable assets, according to an affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

With investments in over 100 companies, both within India and abroad— particularly in the United States—Pemmasani's financial portfolio reflects a diverse range of interests.

Pemmasani's journey to political prominence intertwines with his entrepreneurial endeavors. After doing an M.B.B.S. from NTR University of Health Sciences, he founded UWorld, an online learning platform, after crafting a study guide for the United States Medical Licensing Examination during his postgraduate studies.