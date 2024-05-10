Meet TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: The Richest Contender In Lok Sabha Election So Far
The NRI boasts of a fortune of Rs 5,705 crore.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Telugu Desam Party's candidate vying for the Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur constituency, is the richest candidate in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. The NRI boasts of a fortune of Rs 5,705 crore. This includes Rs 5,598 crore of movable assets and Rs 106 crore of immovable assets, according to an affidavit filed with the Election Commission.
With investments in over 100 companies, both within India and abroad— particularly in the United States—Pemmasani's financial portfolio reflects a diverse range of interests.
Pemmasani's journey to political prominence intertwines with his entrepreneurial endeavors. After doing an M.B.B.S. from NTR University of Health Sciences, he founded UWorld, an online learning platform, after crafting a study guide for the United States Medical Licensing Examination during his postgraduate studies.
Categorically, Pemmasani's known source of income is primarily his entrepreneurial endeavors, notably as the founder and chief executive officer of UWorld. His investments in various companies, both in India and abroad, also contribute to his financial portfolio.
Moveable Assets
The 48-year old candidate has investment worth crore in 100 publicly-traded companies in US, including Microsoft Corp, Coca Cola Co., Bank of America Corp., Apple Inc., JPMorgan, Uber Technologies and Costco Wholesale Corp. among others. His total investment in equity shares, mutual funds and other investments in US stands at Rs 1,021 crore.
Immovable Assets
Pemmasani owns non agricultural land in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh worth over Rs 37 crore. He also owns commercial land in US, worth above Rs 36 crore. Total market value of his immovable assets stands at Rs 106 crore.
Campaign Agenda
Infusion of wealth into Pemmasani's political campaign amplifies his message and outreach efforts. With considerable financial resources at his disposal, he articulates a vision for economic growth and job creation in the Guntur constituency. His campaign platform emphasises attracting global enterprises to the region, promising to spur employment opportunities and stimulate the local economy.
Who Is Pemmasani Contesting Against?
Pemmasani faces stiff competition from Kilari Venkata Rosaiah of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, the incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Ponnur constituency. Rosaiah's grassroots support and political experience pose a formidable obstacle for Pemmasani's electoral ambitions.