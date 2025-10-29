US Fed Meeting: How Does Powell-Led FOMC Implement The Monetary Policy?— Explained In Five Steps

The US Federal Reserve will unveil its eighth monetary policy decision on Oct. 29. after a a two-day review by the central bank's federal open market committee (FOMC). Wall Street has priced in a quarter-point (25 basis points) interest rate cut which will bring the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75%-4.00% amid moderating inflation despite the tariff risk.

The central bank may stop selling government bonds from its massive $6.6 trillion holdings. US Fed chairman Jerome Powell has emphasised labor-market risks over inflation. To be clear, the Fed's monetary policy is what the Fed does to accomplish two key goals mandated by the US Congress: