Fed Rate Decision, Trump-Xi Jinping Meet, Q2 Earnings, Orkla IPO: The Week Ahead

The corporate earnings season is set to pick up this week, with results from the Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and Capital Goods, Financial Services, and FMCG sectors. Market attention will be keenly focused on a host of Nifty 50 and prominent large-cap companies scheduled to announce their performance for the quarter.

The week begins with major results from the Energy and Infrastructure space. The largest announcement is from the integrated oil company, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and telecom tower giant Indus Towers Ltd will also post results. In the consumption space, footwear major Bata India Ltd will report its numbers. The day also sees names in banking and financials like PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd post earnings.

Tuesday brings results from a diverse set of sectors, with a major focus on the Financials and Insurance segment, including Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, and NBFC Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

The Adani Group continues its flow of results with Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd. The day will also see the performance of two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company Ltd and cement producer Shree Cement Ltd. The IT sector has announcements from Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Wednesday is the most packed day for heavyweights from the Infrastructure and Capital Goods segments. The market will keenly watch the performance of EPC giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and the country's dominant coal miner, Coal India Ltd. Oil Marketing Company (OMC) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) also reports. The strong representation from the Financials sector continues with PB Fintech Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, and several NBFCs. Other notable companies include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and beverage majors United Breweries Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd.

The spotlight shifts to the FMCG and Consumer sector on Thursday, led by a quarterly report from conglomerate ITC Ltd. Other significant FMCG players reporting include Dabur India Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, and Gillette India Ltd. The Banking sector features major public sector banks Canara Bank and Union Bank of India, along with private sector lender Bandhan Bank Ltd. In other key sectors, pharma heavyweight Cipla Ltd announces its earnings, while the Adani Group concludes its major announcements with Adani Power Ltd. The Real Estate sector is represented by DLF Ltd, and specialty chemical giant Pidilite Industries Ltd is also on the calendar.

The last day of the week is dominated by major names in Automobiles, PSUs, and Banking. India's largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, announces its results. This is followed by another Oil Marketing Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and public sector lender Bank of Baroda. In the capital goods and defense space, Bharat Electronics Ltd is scheduled to report. The day also includes results from cement major ACC Ltd and FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

The earnings week concludes with a cluster of companies from the Cement sector, including JK Cement Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, and Sanghi Industries Ltd.