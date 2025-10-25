Fed Rate Decision, Trump-Xi Jinping Meet, Q2 Earnings, Orkla IPO: The Week Ahead
The week is dominated by central bank activity, featuring three major interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the ECB, and the Bank of Japan.
The week ahead is poised for significant action with a heavy line-up of corporate results, a jam-packed economic calendar, and a key IPO.
The markets will closely watch for signals from the high-level meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
Zooming out to global cues, the week is dominated by central bank activity, featuring three major interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the ECB, and the Bank of Japan.
The domestic earnings season gathers serious pace with major announcements expected from heavyweights across the Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Financial Services, and FMCG sectors, including results from industry titans like L&T, ITC, and Maruti Suzuki.
On the macroeconomic front, domestic attention will be on the release of the crucial Consumer Price Index on Monday and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data on Tuesday, followed by key industrial production figures and an RBI Monetary and Credit Information Review on Friday.
Markets On The Home Turf
The benchmark indices ended in red with Nifty ending below the 25,800 mark. Nifty 50 ended 0.37% lower at 25,795.15 and Sensex closed 0.41% lower at 84,211.88 on Friday. The Nifty fell over 0.67% during the day to 25,718.20, while the Sensex was down 0.71% to 83,957.15.
The foreign portfolio investors on Friday turned net buyers of Indian shares after a day of selling. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 621.51 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the second day and bought stake worth Rs 173.13 crore.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Today: Sensex Ends Nearly 500 Points Lower From Day's High, Nifty Below 25,800
Domestic Events To Watch For
The week brings a load of key economic data on the domestic front. The CPI or the Consumer Price Index is expected to be released on Monday.
Tuesday will see a flurry of domestic data, including the WPI figures for food, fuel, manufacturing, and inflation, alongside the release of Cumulative Industrial Production, Industrial Production, and Manufacturing Output data for September.
Towards the end of the week, Friday will bring figures on the Federal Fiscal Deficit, Bank Loan Growth, Deposit Growth, and a key RBI Monetary and Credit Information Review.
ALSO READ
PM Modi Unlikely To Travel To Malaysia For ASEAN Summit; EAM Jaishankar May Represent India
Global Cues
Zooming out to global cues, Monday begins with the US releasing data on Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak, and his speeches are closely watched for hints regarding future monetary policy.
Wednesday is dominated by central bank activity, with the US FOMC Statement and Fed Interest Rate Decision expected, which dictates the direction of short-term interest rates and the US dollar. Also on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision is set to be released. For economic data, the US is expecting its Core CPI data and Crude Oil Inventories.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the White House had earlier announced.
On the same day, Europe's ECB Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference are scheduled, which will provide monetary policy direction for the Eurozone. The UK's GDP figures are also set to be released on the same day. The US follows up with its crucial GDP (QoQ) (Q3) data, alongside figures on Core Retail Sales and Initial Jobless Claims. Finally, China will release its Manufacturing PMI data late in the evening.
To wrap up the week on Friday, Europe is set to release its CPI inflation data. On the same day, the US will release its preferred inflation measure, the Core PCE Price Index, along with the final month-end Unemployment Rate.
ALSO READ
US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs As Inflation Data Boosts Fed Rate Cut Bets
Earnings To Watch
The corporate earnings season is set to pick up this week, with results from the Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and Capital Goods, Financial Services, and FMCG sectors. Market attention will be keenly focused on a host of Nifty 50 and prominent large-cap companies scheduled to announce their performance for the quarter.
The week begins with major results from the Energy and Infrastructure space. The largest announcement is from the integrated oil company, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and telecom tower giant Indus Towers Ltd will also post results. In the consumption space, footwear major Bata India Ltd will report its numbers. The day also sees names in banking and financials like PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd post earnings.
Tuesday brings results from a diverse set of sectors, with a major focus on the Financials and Insurance segment, including Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, and NBFC Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
The Adani Group continues its flow of results with Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd. The day will also see the performance of two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company Ltd and cement producer Shree Cement Ltd. The IT sector has announcements from Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
Wednesday is the most packed day for heavyweights from the Infrastructure and Capital Goods segments. The market will keenly watch the performance of EPC giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and the country's dominant coal miner, Coal India Ltd. Oil Marketing Company (OMC) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) also reports. The strong representation from the Financials sector continues with PB Fintech Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, and several NBFCs. Other notable companies include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and beverage majors United Breweries Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd.
The spotlight shifts to the FMCG and Consumer sector on Thursday, led by a quarterly report from conglomerate ITC Ltd. Other significant FMCG players reporting include Dabur India Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, and Gillette India Ltd. The Banking sector features major public sector banks Canara Bank and Union Bank of India, along with private sector lender Bandhan Bank Ltd. In other key sectors, pharma heavyweight Cipla Ltd announces its earnings, while the Adani Group concludes its major announcements with Adani Power Ltd. The Real Estate sector is represented by DLF Ltd, and specialty chemical giant Pidilite Industries Ltd is also on the calendar.
The last day of the week is dominated by major names in Automobiles, PSUs, and Banking. India's largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, announces its results. This is followed by another Oil Marketing Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and public sector lender Bank of Baroda. In the capital goods and defense space, Bharat Electronics Ltd is scheduled to report. The day also includes results from cement major ACC Ltd and FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
The earnings week concludes with a cluster of companies from the Cement sector, including JK Cement Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, and Sanghi Industries Ltd.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Next Week: BEL, Coal India, L&T, Varun Beverages, ITC, Hyundai, Swiggy, BPCL, Adani Green And More
Primary Market Action
The only initial public offer open this week is Orkla India Ltd.
This is a book build issue of Rs 1,667.54 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 2.28 crore shares of Rs 1,667.54 crore. The IPO opens for subscription on Oct. 29 and closes on Oct. 31, according to Chittograh.
The allotment for the Orkla India IPO is expected to be finalised on Nov. 3, 2025. Orkla India IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov. 6, 2025.
Orkla India IPO price band is set at Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share. The lot size for an application is 20. ICICI Securities Ltd., is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.