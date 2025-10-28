US Fed Policy: Wall Street Awaits End Of Balance Sheet Runoff—What Does This Mean For Investors?

The US Federal Reserve is all set to announce its monetary policy decision on Oct. 29, after a two-day review meeting to deliberate on the central bank's benchmark interest rate verdict and the state of the US economy. The market has baked in a quarter point cut this week, bringing the federal fund rate to a range of 3.75%-4.00%. With the rate cut expected, Wall Street has turned its attention to the Fed's balance sheet management.

According to experts, a possible end this week to the US Fed's "quantitative tightening" policy may offer a boon to the US government. Most market watchers assumed quantitative tightening - letting bonds roll off the Fed's balance sheet - would continue through early 2026. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged a likely end to the whole QT process in the "coming months".

An unexpected and volatile rise in the money market rates, including an upward drift in the federal funds rate, has motivated analysts to call for the US Fed to end the shrinkage of its bond holdings. Powell's indication came after heavy government bill sales triggered a change in the money market system.