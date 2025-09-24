Powell Reiterates No Risk-Free Path For Fed Amid Dual Threats

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the outlooks for the labor market and inflation face risks, reiterating his view that policymakers likely have a difficult road ahead as they weigh further interest-rate cuts.

“Near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside — a challenging situation,” Powell said Tuesday in remarks to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island. “Two-sided risks mean that there is no risk-free path.”

Powell offered no hints on whether he might support a rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting, in October.

He did, however, address the tense political environment surrounding the Fed during a question and answer session following his speech, and denied accusations the central bank has acted politically in its policy decisions.

“We’re looking at what’s the best thing for the people that we serve,” he said. “Truth is mostly people who are calling us political — it’s just a cheap shot.”

President Donald Trump — in addition to pressuring the Fed for lower interest rates — has been among Republicans who have accused Powell of making rate decisionsthat favored Democrats.

Powell’s prepared remarks hewed closely to those he made in a press conference on Sept. 17 after Fed policymakers lowered the central bank’s benchmark interest rate to a range of 4%-4.25%, the first reduction of 2025. Powell at the press conference described the move as a “risk-management cut” aimed at responding to growing warning signs in the labor market.

Recent data, along with revisions to previous figures, have pointed to a sharp slowdown in job creation that officials are trying to assess. That process has been complicated by a pullback in labor supply amid President Donald Trump’s stepped-up immigration enforcement policies.

"There has been a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers — an unusual and challenging development,” Powell said. “In this less dynamic and somewhat softer labor market, the downside risks to employment have risen."