Outlook 2026: India's Macros In Rare 'Goldilocks' Setting—GDP Growth At Decadal High Of Over 7%

India recently surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy with a size of $4.18 trillion, and is poised to overtake Germany to become the third-largest by 2030. With consistently strong economic growth numbers, India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Analysts say India's present macro-economic situation presents a rare “goldilocks setting'', marked by a period of high growth and low inflation.

India's economy expanded by 8.2% in the July-September quarter of the current financial year, the fastest growth in six quarters, led by strong manufacturing and services output. The GDP print in the second quarter was far higher than 5.6% during Q2 of FY25 and 7.8% in the June quarter.

Most economists and brokerages have projected India's GDP growth for FY26 above 6.9%, while the FY27 economic growth forecasts exceed 7%. The robust domestic demand, supportive interest rates, tax cuts, and strong government spending have contributed to the decadal high GDP growth.