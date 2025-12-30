India Surpasses Japan To Become World's Fourth Largest Economy, Says Government

India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy with a size of $4.18 trillion, and is poised to overtake Germany to become the third-largest by 2030, the government has said. With continuing good growth numbers, India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India's real GDP grew 8.2% in the second quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.8% in the first quarter and 7.4% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

'With GDP valued at $4.18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years with a projected GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030,' according to a government release providing a snapshot of reforms in 2025.

The US is the world's largest economy, and China occupies the second spot.