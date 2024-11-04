Rise With Profit: US Jobs Data, Swiggy's Upcoming IPO, October Auto Sales

Happy Monday to you. This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know to start your week ahead of the curve.

We’re back after the Diwali break and there’s a bit of news from overseas to catch up with. In the US, the major data point on the economy, ahead of this week’s Fed meeting, was the jobs data for the month of October. Hiring in the US grew at the slowest pace since 2020, while the unemployment rate remained low in October.

Specifically, nonfarm payrolls increased 12,000 last month, and hiring over the previous two months was also weaker than previously thought, suggesting the underlying labour market continues to cool. With this data, there are some that suggest that another 25 basis point cut by the Fed may be in the offing this week, though you shouldn’t be too surprised if there’s a pause.

Markets didn’t react too sharply to the lower jobs data. And that’s because it was expected to be lower because of the disruption caused by two major storms and the strike at Boeing. In fact, US stocks ended higher, led by tech stocks—the Dow and the S&P 500 gained 0.7 and 0.4% respectively and the Nasdaq climbed 0.8%. In the Asia Pacific region, only two of the three early risers were trading and they were both positive last I checked—the Japanese market is shut for a holiday.

In the commodity space, oil traders were once again on edge over the weekend after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US and Israel would receive a crushing response to the attack from a week ago. Additionally, the group of oil producing nations, the OPEC+, has agreed to delay a planned increase in output that was scheduled for December. The increase will now take place in January. That’s based on a Reuters report.

As of this morning, Brent crude was trading at $74.2 per barrel last I checked.