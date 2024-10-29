Afcons Infrastructure Fully Subscribed On Day 3

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. was fully subscribed on day three of its initial public offering on Tuesday and saw bids worth 1.05 times the offer. The issue was subscribed 36% on its second day and 10% on day one. It plans to raise up to Rs 5,430 crore. The GMP of Afcons Infrastructure was Rs 40 as of 6:03 a.m. on Oct. 29, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain.

The infrastructure company has set a price band of Rs 440 to Rs 463 per share for its three-day IPO, which is a mix of both fresh issue and an offer for sale, totalling Rs 1,250 crore and Rs 4,180 crore respectively, at a face value of Rs 10 each.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group's company raised Rs 1,621.5 crore from anchor investors on Thursday ahead of its IPO. The company allotted 3.5 crore shares at Rs 463 apiece to 80 anchor investors.

The company plans to use the proceeds of the public issue to purchase construction equipment and to fund its long-term working capital needs. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for repayment of a portion of the company's borrowings and acceptances. Funds raised via the public issue will also be used for general corporate purposes.