Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP Surges To Rs 75 Ahead Of Oct. 25 Launch, Check Key Details

The bidding window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. is set to open on October 25. The IPO has been garnering strong interest in the unlisted market even before subscriptions begin. The grey market premium (GMP) on Afcons Infrastructure IPO surged to Rs 75 at 11:24 am on October 24.

The GMP indicated that shares of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. are likely to make their market debut at Rs 538, marking a premium of 16.20% over the upper price band of Rs 463.

Investors must note that the GMP of a stock is highly speculative and may not be a true indicator of how the stock may be listed on the exchanges.

The subscription window for Afcons Infrastructure IPO will be open between October 25-29. This will be followed by the finalisation of the share allotment on October 30.

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on November 4.