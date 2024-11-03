IPO Rush: Swiggy Among Four Issues This Week, Afcons Infrastructure To List

Afcons Infrastructure's initial public offering was subscribed 2.63 times on the third and final day on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 36% on its second day and 10% on day one. The grey market premium of Afcons was Rs 2 as of 6:59 p.m., according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain.

The infrastructure company has set a price band of Rs 440 to Rs 463 per share for its three-day IPO, which is a mix of both fresh issue and an offer for sale, totalling Rs 1,250 crore and Rs 4,180 crore respectively, at a face value of Rs 10 each.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group's company raised Rs 1,621.5 crore from anchor investors on Thursday ahead of its IPO. The company allotted 3.5 crore shares at Rs 463 apiece to 80 anchor investors.