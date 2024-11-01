Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024 Live: Nifty, Sensex To Open Shortly For Special Samvat 2081 Session
The Nifty 50 and Sensex will trade on special session for Samvat 2081 on Friday. Get live updates on Diwali Muhurat trading on Nov 1 here.
Diwali Muhurat Trading Live: A Look Back At Samvat 2080
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained over 20% each in Samvat 2080. However, broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 gained 36% while the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 rose nearly 40%.
Trent Ltd. Bharat Electronics Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the best performing Nifty 50 stocks in the previous samvat. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the worst performing stocks.
In Samvat 2080, The NSE Nifty Realty was the best performing sector, while the NSE Nifty Media was the worst performing sectoral index.
Nifty, Sensex To Open For Special Trading Session For Diwali 2024
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices will open to trade for a special session on occasion of Diwali 2024 Friday. Market analysts see the crucial resistance zone lies in the range of 24,300-24,000 for muhurat trading session.
Indian stock markets will open from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to data on National Stock Exchanges. The pre-opening session will start from 5:45 p.m. on Friday. For details on timings click here.
Benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall. On Thursday, they were dragged down by shares of IT and financial services companies.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.50 points, or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 553.12 points, or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06.