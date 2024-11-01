Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024 Live: Nifty, Sensex To Open Shortly For Special Samvat 2081 Session

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained over 20% each in Samvat 2080. However, broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 gained 36% while the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 rose nearly 40%.

Trent Ltd. Bharat Electronics Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the best performing Nifty 50 stocks in the previous samvat. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the worst performing stocks.

In Samvat 2080, The NSE Nifty Realty was the best performing sector, while the NSE Nifty Media was the worst performing sectoral index.