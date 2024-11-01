Diwali To Diwali: Returns To Expect From Gold In Samvat 2081

With various international and domestic cues that drove the trajectory of demand, gold prices saw a few slips amid the steady climb. The domestic price of gold was recorded at Rs 60,980 as of Nov. 1 2023. The prices have climbed to Rs 78,670 as of Nov. 1 2024.

The price of gold has appreciated by 28.80% according the India Bullion Association. The appreciation that the commodity is higher than the appreciation that equities have reported.

The commodity saw the lowest prices last year on Oct. 5 with prices slipping to Rs 56,650. The highest prices that were reported last year was on Dec. 26 when domestic gold prices recorded at Rs 63,200.

During 2024, with multiple international cues like fed rate cut and brewing geo-political tensions, the prices saw some fluctuation. The lowest prices reported this year was triggered by the customs duty rate cut. The rate was reduced from 15% to 6% and the domestic gold prices slipped to Rs 67,800 on Jul. 25.

The record high prices reported by the commodity was Rs 81,500 on Oct.23 ahead of the festive demand. While the domestic cues were the driving factor for the steady climb in prices, international triggers continue to make the commodity a safe-haven investment.