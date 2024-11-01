Auto Sales In October 2024 Live: Mahindra Auto Records Highest Ever SUV Sales

India's automobile industry in October saw some pockets of growth and lacklustre performance elsewhere as sticky inventory and depressed urban demand weighed on sales during the crucial festive season.

Auto wholesales—or dispatches to dealerships from the factory floor—rose for the wider industry. A return of rural demand likely aided two-wheeler volumes while carmakers continued to align production with demand on the ground. Commercial vehicles are still stuck in the loop of cyclicality, but tractor sales are likely to see an upswing in the aftermath of a healthy monsoon.

Against that backdrop, here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.