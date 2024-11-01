Auto Sales In October 2024 Live: Mahindra Auto Records Highest Ever SUV Sales
Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
India's automobile industry in October saw some pockets of growth and lacklustre performance elsewhere as sticky inventory and depressed urban demand weighed on sales during the crucial festive season.
Auto wholesales—or dispatches to dealerships from the factory floor—rose for the wider industry. A return of rural demand likely aided two-wheeler volumes while carmakers continued to align production with demand on the ground. Commercial vehicles are still stuck in the loop of cyclicality, but tractor sales are likely to see an upswing in the aftermath of a healthy monsoon.
Against that backdrop, here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Auto Sales In October 2024: Mahindra Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. clocked its highest ever monthly SUV sales in October 2024 as the company continued to make more to keep up with the demand.
Sales of India's largest SUV maker by revenue rose 25% year-on-year to 54,504 units as against 43,708 units in the year-ago period, according to a media statement on Friday. Including exports, that figure stood at 55,571.
“We are excited to have clocked the highest-ever SUV sales of 54,504 units in October, a growth of 25% and highest ever total volume of 96,648 units, a growth of 20%," Veejay Nakra, president (automotive division) at M&M, said in the statement. "The month began on a fantastic note with Thar ROXX garnering 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 minutes. The momentum continued across the SUV portfolio through the festive season.”
In the commercial-vehicle space, including three-wheelers, sales rose 5% year-on-year to 9,826 units as against 9,402 units last year.