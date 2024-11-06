Rise With Profit: US Election Vote Counting, Titan's Q2 Results, Swiggy IPO Opens Today | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Here’s everything you need to know at the start of the day.

The voting is done in the election that will decide the new leader of the free world. And so far, it’s going according to script. It’s a dead heat battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris with states on the east coast of the US starting counting.

The race is predicted to go right down to the wire, so don’t be surprised if the results are not apparent by the end of the day. It could well be decided by a few swing states—Pennsylvania in particular. As things stand, the exit polls have predicted a slight edge to Kamala Harris in some of those swing states, which in turn gives her the edge in the wider race. But exit polls have gone terribly wrong in the past, so don’t count your chickens.

Overnight, US stocks gained, led by tech stocks, with some 'Trump Trades' unwinding. All three benchmarks ended higher by over 1%. There was also a rally in bond yields to close to 4.37%. For context, about a month back, the yields were about 50 basis points lower.

Of course, part of the reason for the spike in bond yields is the reset of expectations on rate cuts in the US. And with the headline event, the crucial meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee that begins today has flown under the radar somewhat. There’s a consensus expectation of another 25 basis points cut this week, but it is not a given— considering the resilience being displayed by the US economy.

It's a positive start to trade in the Asia Pacific region, with all three early risers comfortably in the green.