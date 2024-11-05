Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Results: Profit Falls 9%, Misses Estimates
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported a net profit of Rs 1,341.90 crore, which was down 9% from Rs 1,482.20 crore reported a year ago.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
The bottom line of the pharmaceutical company declined 9% year-on-year to Rs 1,341.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,427-crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Result: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.5% to Rs 8,038.20 crore versus Rs 6,902.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,717 crore).
Ebitda up 3% to Rs 2,076.50 crore versus Rs 2,008.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,159 crore).
Ebitda margin at 25.8% versus 29.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 28%).
Net profit down 9% to Rs 1,341.90 crore versus Rs 1,482.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,427 crore).
(This is a developing story).