Swiggy IPO: Price Band, Key Dates, Financials And Risks — All You Need To Know

Swiggy Ltd.'s initial public offering, structured as a book-built issue, is aimed at raising a total of Rs 11,327.4 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.54 crore shares valued at Rs 4,499 crore and an offer-for-sale of 17.51 crore shares amounting to Rs 6,828.4 crore.

The IPO subscription window is open from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2024. The allotment is expected to be finalised by Nov. 11, and Swiggy is scheduled to list on both BSE and NSE on Nov. 13. However, the share allotment and listing dates are yet to be confirmed.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 371 and Rs 390 per share, with a minimum application size of 38 shares. This takes the minimum investment amount for retail investors to Rs 14,820. For non-institutional investors or NIIs, the minimum investment requirement is 14 lots (532 shares) at Rs 207,480. Big NIIs, also referred to bNIIs, will need to apply for at least 68 lots (2,584 shares), amounting to Rs 1,007,760.