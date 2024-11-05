US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Open Positive As Wall Street Keeps Watch On Election

Among major stocks, Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. was among the top gainers, as its shares advanced by 4.4% to $253.48 apiece in the first hour of trade. Intel rose 2.5% to $23.08 per share, whereas Nvidia Corp. was up 2% at $138.82 apiece.

The stocks edging lower include Boeing Co, which slipped 0.9% to $153.76; and Moderna Inc declined 0.95% to $53.03.

As the markets opened, the Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.2%. The British Pound gained by 0.4% against the greenback minutes after trading commenced, and the Euro gained by 0.24%. The 10-year treasury yield advanced by three basis points to 4.32%.

Bitcoin, the world's largest traded cryptocurrency, logged a sharp gain of 3.9% to trade at $69,714.45. The cryptocurrency has been surging over the past few months in anticipation of easier regulations in case of Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

In the commodities market, spot gold continued with its upward climb, rising by 0.4% to $2,748.09 an ounce. On the Comex, US gold futures were up 0.28% at $2,753.9 per ounce.