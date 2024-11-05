US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Open Positive As Wall Street Keeps Watch On Election
Tesla was among the top gainers in early trade, as its shares advanced by 4.4% to $253.48 apiece. The company's owner, Elon Musk, is a key supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
As the United States began voting for the high-stake presidential elections, the Wall Street kicked off Tuesday's trading on a positive note, with all the three main indices opening in the positive territory.
The broader index, S&P 500, was up 0.17% at 5,722.43 points at the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.3% higher at 18,250.71.
The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.1% higher at 41,835.49.
Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, all were in the green barring healthcare. The gains were led by information technology, industrials and consumer durables.
Among major stocks, Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. was among the top gainers, as its shares advanced by 4.4% to $253.48 apiece in the first hour of trade. Intel rose 2.5% to $23.08 per share, whereas Nvidia Corp. was up 2% at $138.82 apiece.
The stocks edging lower include Boeing Co, which slipped 0.9% to $153.76; and Moderna Inc declined 0.95% to $53.03.
As the markets opened, the Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.2%. The British Pound gained by 0.4% against the greenback minutes after trading commenced, and the Euro gained by 0.24%. The 10-year treasury yield advanced by three basis points to 4.32%.
Bitcoin, the world's largest traded cryptocurrency, logged a sharp gain of 3.9% to trade at $69,714.45. The cryptocurrency has been surging over the past few months in anticipation of easier regulations in case of Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.
In the commodities market, spot gold continued with its upward climb, rising by 0.4% to $2,748.09 an ounce. On the Comex, US gold futures were up 0.28% at $2,753.9 per ounce.
Apart from gold, crude oil prices also edged higher. The Brent futures for January delivery were trading 0.8% higher at $75.7 a barrel, whereas the US West Texas Intermediate contracts rose nearly 1% to $72.14 per barrel.
Before the US stock market opened, its Asian peers settled on a high note. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.32% and 2.14%, respectively, whereas Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.11%. India's NSE Nifty 50 also logged gains of 0.91%.
