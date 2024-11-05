FMCG Body Calls For Government Action Against Misuse Of Quick Commerce For Selling Near-Expiry Products

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has voiced deep concerns about a troubling trend, where fast-moving consumer goods companies are allegedly utilising quick commerce and e-commerce platforms to offload near-expiry and slow-moving stock. The federation has appealed to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to enforce stricter regulations that could curb such malpractices.

"Manufacturing companies are flooding the market with products that are close to their expiration dates. This practice, often masked by steep discounts, poses a serious threat to both consumer rights and the stability of the traditional retail market," AICPDF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Especially with consumable goods, consumers may unknowingly purchase near-expiry products or non-movable stocks lured by attractive discounts that can pose health risks, the federation noted.

Criticising companies for using the quick delivery platforms as "dumping yards", AICPDF stated that this practice has created an uneven playing field, severely impacting traditional retailers. "Small and medium-sized retailers cannot compete with the deep price cuts, which is affecting their financial stability and even threatening their survival," the federation said. These convenience platforms, touted as game changers, are increasingly being exploited as loopholes for the packaged goods industry, it added.

To address these challenges, AICPDF has urged the government to implement regulatory frameworks mandating clear expiry labeling on quick and e-commerce platforms, helping consumers make informed decisions. The federation also called for policies to prevent unfair competitive practices.