After Quick Commerce, FMCG Giants May Face Govt Scrutiny For Not Disclosing Expiry Dates
The consumer watchdog is expected to take action soon against FMCG companies.
The Union government is intensifying its scrutiny of expiry date violations as it prepares to crack down on fast-moving consumer goods companies following a surge in consumer complaints over not displaying mandatory disclosures, including expiry dates, on products sold through their e-commerce websites, according to people aware of the matter.
This move follows the government's recent action, in which it sent notices to 11 quick commerce firms for similar violations.
These are serious violations, and the authorities are investigating the complaints that have been received against some FMCG companies, an official said on the condition of anonymity.
The complaints involve seven companies, including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Amul, Patanjali, Dabur India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Nature's Basket and Haldiram's, according to the official. These companies were found non-compliant to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2017, which mandates mentioning 'best before or use by the date, month and year' on online platforms.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority is looking into the matter. It has already issued notices to nine e-commerce and quick commerce companies, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, JioMart and Decathlon. The consumer watchdog is further expected to take action soon against FMCG companies, according to the official quoted earlier.
NDTV Profit has reached out to spokespersons of HUL, Nestle India, Dabur, Patanjali and Blinkit. Comments from these companies are awaited.
One of the consumer forums that has written to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs requesting to examine the matter is LocalCircles. In a letter dated Oct. 18, it stated that FMCG companies do not mention the best before date or manufacturing date of the products sold on their own websites. Some of them such as Nestle India, HUL and Patanjali, display only a standard shelf life of products, according to a copy of the letter seen by NDTV Profit.
The exponential growth of e-commerce in the country is a matter of concern, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said earlier. "I am against the misuse of the law of the land [e-commerce laws]."
With consumers preferring quick deliveries, fast-moving consumer goods companies have seen a two-fold increase in the share of quick commerce within their total e-commerce sales, which currently contributes 35% of digital sales. However, sales through their own websites are not significant.