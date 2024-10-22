After Quick Commerce, FMCG Giants May Face Govt Scrutiny For Not Disclosing Expiry Dates

The Union government is intensifying its scrutiny of expiry date violations as it prepares to crack down on fast-moving consumer goods companies following a surge in consumer complaints over not displaying mandatory disclosures, including expiry dates, on products sold through their e-commerce websites, according to people aware of the matter.

This move follows the government's recent action, in which it sent notices to 11 quick commerce firms for similar violations.

These are serious violations, and the authorities are investigating the complaints that have been received against some FMCG companies, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The complaints involve seven companies, including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Amul, Patanjali, Dabur India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Nature's Basket and Haldiram's, according to the official. These companies were found non-compliant to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2017, which mandates mentioning 'best before or use by the date, month and year' on online platforms.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority is looking into the matter. It has already issued notices to nine e-commerce and quick commerce companies, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, JioMart and Decathlon. The consumer watchdog is further expected to take action soon against FMCG companies, according to the official quoted earlier.