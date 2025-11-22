India's Labour Code Overhaul, Rupee's Record Plunge, Soaring Trade Deficit, And More — The Week That Was

The week ending Nov. 21 was dominated by an array of major headlines, including India's overhaul of the labour code, the widening of trade deficit and the domestic currency's record plunge.

On the global front, the conversation was dominated by the strong financial results of tech giant Nvidia, which restored investors' faith in the AI boom. Also, US President Donald Trump's bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the resultant deals being announced grabbed the spotlight.

Here is a quick rewind of the week gone-by: