Amid Rupee's Rough Patch, RBI Governor Sees Relief From Soon-To-Be-Inked India-US Trade Deal

The recent pressure on rupee may come off when India and the United States agree on a trade deal, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Thursday.

The rupee has been Asia's worst-performing currency, sinking 3.6% this year, amid souring trade relations between India and the US, and a flight of foreign capital from domestic equity markets.

The Trump administration imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods in August, half of which is a penalty for the purchase of Russian oil.

Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out over $16 billion from Indian stocks so far this year.

Malhotra said the rupee depreciation is also based on fears of a widening trade deficit. India witnessed the highest-ever deficit of $41.7 billion in October, fueled by a jump in gold imports and fewer shipments to the US.

"We are confident there will be a good trade deal with the US going forward," he said during the VKRV Rao Memorial Lecture at the Delhi School of Economics.