Next Market Rally Hinges On US Trade Deal, Tariff Relief: Citi's Surendra Goyal

One of the biggest questions hanging over Indian equities today is whether a potential India-US trade agreement could become the next major catalyst for markets. According to Surendra Goyal, Head of India Research at Citi, the answer depends on both the clarity and the contours of the deal, which foreign investors have been waiting on for months.

Goyal, while speaking to NDTV Profit on Friday, pointed out that India has underperformed emerging markets by nearly 25% this year. Two major factors drove this gap: the shift in expectations around tariffs, and the global AI trade that has benefited other emerging markets far more than India.

Only six months ago, investors believed India would be a key beneficiary of a trade deal with the United States. Instead, the narrative shifted as India’s effective tariffs remained elevated, creating discomfort for foreign institutional investors and contributing to sustained outflows.

If the trade deal provides favourable clarity and a path to lower trade frictions, then Goyal believes it would resolve one of the biggest concerns faced by global investors. This would act as a powerful catalyst for Indian markets, he added.