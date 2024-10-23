Byju's Insolvency Process To Continue, Creditors Emerge Victorious

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that put an end to the ed-tech firm's insolvency process.

In essence, the insolvency process of the embattled firm is set to continue.

The top court said that the NCLAT did not provide adequate reasoning while approving Byju's settlement with the BCCI and iterated that the due process of law was not followed.

The court directed that the settlement amount of Rs 158 crore is to be deposited with the committee of creditors, or the CoC, and the said amount is to be kept in an escrow account.

The apex court refused to comment on the merits of the case, which has been sent back to the National Company Law Tribunal for fresh adjudication.