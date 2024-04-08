Vistara Crisis Management: Pilot Help From Air India Will Take Time To Fly — Profit Exclusive

Vistara and Air India are two airlines of Tata Group, but as of now any pilot exchange to carry out operations can only be done after the formal training procedure is completed, the people said.

Air India is already operating with a shortage of first officers, said the second person quoted above. Most Air India flight operations are being carried out with 'One-Way Command,' which means two captains are handling the cockpit operations, the person added.

Even if the pilots flying Airbus A320 for any other airlines are hired by Vistara, their training will take at least two to three months to be completed, said both the persons quoted above.

"We are carefully scaling back our operations by around 25-30 flights per day, i.e. roughly 10% of the capacity we were operating," Vistara's spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday. "This will take us back to the same level of flight operations as at the end of February 2024, and provide the much-needed resilience and buffer in the rosters."