RBI August Policy: Central Bank May Launch New Liquidity Framework — Exclusive

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to announce a revised liquidity management framework in its upcoming monetary policy next week, four people told NDTV Profit.

The new liquidity framework may look to anchor short-term liquidity more effectively and provide banks greater predictability on overnight rates. This has come as the RBI has been meeting with market participants to get feedback on the same from past three months.

The central bank met with market participants, including senior bank officials and primary dealers, on Monday, and economists last week, all four people involved in these discussions said.

The new framework is likely to include operationalising the seven-day variable rate repo as the main liquidity tool, reintroducing a fixed-rate repo window worth 1% of banks' net demand and time liabilities and introducing a new market benchmark called the Secured Overnight Reference Rate, also called as SORR, based on the TREPS market.

“The governor did say that by month end they will come out with the new liquidity framework. We will have to see what they will come out with. Market will get more clarity on how overnight rates will behave,” a treasury official said.

The anticipated changes come at a time when market participants have been seeking greater transparency and stability in short-term funding costs, particularly as the call money market and the existing Mumbai Interbank Offered Rate benchmark have lost relevance.