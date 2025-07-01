The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, who is leading the investigation into the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, is set to release its preliminary investigation report into the deadly accident by July 11, according to people familiar with the matter.This report, a 4–5-page document, will offer the first official insights into the circumstances surrounding the incident.Sources indicate that the report will entail key details such as the aircraft involved, crew information, aerodrome conditions, and weather data at the time of the crash. It is also expected to provide preliminary findings on the wreckage, including the extent of damage to engines and the airframe, which are critical in understanding the sequence of events leading to the accident.More importantly, the report is also expected to disclose the name of the investigator InCharge for the first time. Further, it is expected to detail the progress made so far, including the analysis of available evidence and any identified areas requiring further investigation, sources told NDTV Profit..Air India Crash: Investigation Report Expected In Three Months; Sabotage Angle Under Probe, Says Minister.As a signatory to the International Civil Aviation Organization conventions, India is obliged to file a preliminary investigation report within 30 days of the accident, ensuring timely dissemination of initial findings to relevant authorities and the public. While the exact contents of the report remain confidential until publication, aviation safety experts emphasise that such preliminary reports are crucial in guiding further investigative steps and enhancing safety measures to prevent future incidents.Following the Air India Flight 171 crash, critics have raised concerns about the investigation, particularly the lack of transparency in the process and delays in retrieving as well as analysing crucial black box data. While authorities have confirmed that the investigation is considering all angles, including possible sabotage, the delay in official communication has fuelled speculation and anxiety among experts as well as the public. Some experts have also questioned the decision to disallow ICAO to join the probe. However, it is learnt that the government has agreed to a proposal by the UN's aviation agency to appoint an observer for the ongoing investigation into the crash.Moreover, multiple international agencies are conducting independent investigations alongside India's AIIB. These agencies include the US National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority. Sources say teams from Boeing and Air India are also assisting agencies in the probe.The Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder were recovered on separate days, one from the rooftop of a building at the crash site on June 13 and the other from the debris on June 16, the Ministry of Civil Aviation civil announced in a statement on June 26..International Law Firm Preparing To Take Air India Crash Related Cases To US, UK