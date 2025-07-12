Nifty In Technical Charts: Waiting Time

It was mostly about tariffs in the last week. Trump continued to waffle, from 25% to 500% on various items. It didn’t matter whether you were an ally or not, he is on this trip and no one seems to be able to deflect him from this path. But he seems to have the support back home as his Big Beautiful Bill cleared both houses. India, in the meanwhile, seems to be acting tough, with Modi leaving it to minister Piyush Goyal to answer. Maybe like Brazil’s Lula, India is also ready to declare that tariffs wont matter? I don’t know but the body language seems that way. Perhaps the reason for the delay in finalising with India so far? In any case, this can is being kicked further down the road, to August 1, so now people are wondering whether all these were only negotiating factors. The fact that pharma stocks in India didn’t react to the pronouncement that there may be a 200% tariff levy on India on pharma also speaks of some complacence of the industry.

Will this sense of complacence spread to other industries and to countries? Jamie Dimon certainly seems to think so and he held that out as a warning. He was speaking more specifically about the US markets of course, as they surged to new highs. But it would impact the rest of the world too. Will we all, one morning, wake up to some rude shocks?

The charts don’t seem to suggest that. They read the minds of people and their action and right now, their action says they want to buy stocks rather than sell them. Sure, we had dips for two weeks now. But look at the price damage- it is still so minimal! We are not even below the upward thrusting candle of two weeks ago. See chart 1. Further, the upward trend resumption signalled by a simple Kalman filter applied to the prices kicked in from mid-April and is still very much intact. When you are analysing the index for trends, it is better to be looking at trend filters rather than trade filters. Such filters always track the trend from a little distance away, allowing the market to breathe.