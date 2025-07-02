Harindarpal Singh Banga and his family, one of the early investors in Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., are looking to pare stake worth $150 million, or approximately Rs 1,284 crore, via block deal, NDTV Profit learnt from persons privy to the development.The block deal is likely to be announced on Wednesday, the persons said.The stake sale will likely be at a 4% discount from the current market price.According to data on BSE, Harindarpal Singh Banga holds 4.97% stake comprising of 14.20 crore shares.In August 2024, he and Indra Banga had offloaded 4.09 crore shares, representing 1.4% stake through a block deal. Harindarpal Banga, earlier, held 6.4% stake in the beauty and personal care platform as of June 2024.Nykaa is gearing up for its next phase of profitable growth. The company reported a 40% rise in Ebitda to Rs 470 crore for FY25, while GMV stood at Rs 15,600 crore, growing 28% year-on-year.The fashion arm, which contributes significantly to the brand’s long-term ambition, is still in the red but improving."Fashion is five times the size of the beauty market and we see a huge opportunity. The business is just five years old and already clocked Rs 4,000 crore in GMV," Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa and CEO of Nykaa Fashion said in an exclusive interview to NDTV Profit.The shares of Nykaa closed 2.39% higher at Rs 212 per share. This compares with a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 20.81% in the last 12 months and 29.46% year-to-date.Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 1.1%..Indian Women's Carts Have Gotten A Global Glow-Up, Says Nykaa's Adwaita Nayar